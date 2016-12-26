The Hadid clan is on a roll right now! Social Media star Gigi Hadid won Models.com's reader poll in 2015, and this year her 20-year-old sister Bella Hadid took the crown for the Industry's Vote for Model of the Year: Women (via Models.com). We're not really surprised either. She's already walked for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year, signed up to be brand ambassador for Dior Make-Up and has announced her debut clothing collection with Chrome Hearts.

PS: The Jenner clan wasn't to be left behind with Kendall Jenner winning Readers’ Choice Model of the Year.

Here's a visual history of 2016's model of the year, Bella Hadid.

(Pictures: Getty Images)