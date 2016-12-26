2016's Model of the Year: Bella Hadid

The Hadid clan is on a roll right now! Social Media star Gigi Hadid won Models.com's reader poll in 2015, and this year her 20-year-old sister Bella Hadid took the crown for the Industry's Vote for Model of the Year: Women (via Models.com). We're not really surprised either. She's already walked for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year, signed up to be brand ambassador for Dior Make-Up and has announced her debut clothing collection with Chrome Hearts.

PS: The Jenner clan wasn't to be left behind with Kendall Jenner winning Readers’ Choice Model of the Year.

Here's a visual history of 2016's model of the year, Bella Hadid.

GettyImages 545147814 

GettyImages 545399958

GettyImages 547098828

GettyImages 599738352

GettyImages 603567972

GettyImages 603575570

GettyImages 609607322

GettyImages 610195754

GettyImages 618234344

GettyImages 618776704

GettyImages 624164156

GettyImages 626795530

GettyImages 626933986

GettyImages 627554310

GettyImages 629525708

GettyImages 630148098

 (Pictures: Getty Images)