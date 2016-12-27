Bond Girls In Bikinis

We thought it'd be a good gift to end the year with a round up of the most iconic Bond women who looked amazing in their swimwear on (and off) screen. Happy new year guys!

Barbara Bach in The Spy Who Loved Me

Barbara Bach the spy who loved me

 Carey Lowell in Licence To Kill

 New0Carey Lowell licence to kill

Caroline Munro in The Spy Who Loved Me

Caroline Munro The Spy Who Loved Me

Claudine Auger in Thunderball

Claudine Auger as Dominique Domino Derval thunderball

Diana Rigg in On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Diana Rigg on the set of On Her Majestys Secret Service

Luciana Paluzzi in Thunder Ball

Fiona Volpe Thunderball

Gloria Hendry in Live And Let Die

gloria hendry

Halley Berry in Die Another Day

halle berry die another day

Izabella Scorupco in Goldeneye

Izabella Scorupo

Jill St. John in Diamonds Are Forever

Jill St John Diamonds Are Forever

Kim Basinger in Never Say Never Again

kim basinger as domino petachi never say never again 3

Britt Ekland in The Man With The Golden Gun

mary goodnight the man with the golden gun

Maud Asams in and as Octopussy

maud adams octopussy

Maud Adams in The Man With The Golden Gun

maud adams the man with the golden gun

Mie Hama in You Only Live Twice

Mie Hama as Kissy Suzuki in You Only Live Twice

Shirley Eaton in Goldfinger

ShirleyEaton As Jill Masterson Goldfinger

Ursula Andress in Dr. No

ursula andress as honey ryder dr no

 (Pictures by Getty Images and Google.com)