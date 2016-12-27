Bond Girls In Bikinis

We thought it'd be a good gift to end the year with a round up of the most iconic Bond women who looked amazing in their swimwear on (and off) screen. Happy new year guys!

Barbara Bach in The Spy Who Loved Me

Carey Lowell in Licence To Kill

Caroline Munro in The Spy Who Loved Me

Claudine Auger in Thunderball

Diana Rigg in On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Luciana Paluzzi in Thunder Ball

Gloria Hendry in Live And Let Die

Halley Berry in Die Another Day

Izabella Scorupco in Goldeneye

Jill St. John in Diamonds Are Forever

Kim Basinger in Never Say Never Again

Britt Ekland in The Man With The Golden Gun

Maud Asams in and as Octopussy

Maud Adams in The Man With The Golden Gun

Mie Hama in You Only Live Twice

Shirley Eaton in Goldfinger

Ursula Andress in Dr. No

(Pictures by Getty Images and Google.com)