Sid Makkar: 24 Hours to Live

The actor with national and international films to his credit shares his last-day plans before bidding adieu to the world.

How do you want to go?

In my sleep, on a comfortable bed, wearing a smile, smelling great. A beautiful and satisfied woman on one side! A second, as beautiful and as satisfied, woman on the other side!

Do you have any deathbed confessions?

Oh yeah, meant only for when I’m on my deathbed!

Where would you prefer to be, Heaven or Hell? Why?

Heaven it is!! Well, it’s paradise, isn’t it?

What’s the first thing you would like to do in the afterlife?

Have a sit-down with the higher power… how, where, why, what, when… so many darn questions about life on Earth. And there better be some fitting answers!

Which movies are playing on repeat in your version of Heaven?

Movie watching is an experience… so let’s make every possible movie available

in Heaven. But work on the experience of it—clarity of sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste as good as real. Be able to jump into a scene and truly live that situation. Also, I’d like red wine and food while experiencing a movie.

Name one thing you’re glad you’ll never have to do again on Earth.

Will never have to work for money again! I love the work, but not the lust for money on Earth!

Where would you like to perform your last act, and why?

A film set! Once an actor, always an actor!

What’s the wildest thing you ever did while you were alive?

I was two feet away from a lioness in the Gir forest and I froze. She paused, looked at me for a second and walked past me. In that second, my whole

life flashed before my eyes! That was wild! Literally!

What do you think people will be saying over your casket?

We care too much about people’s opinions about us while we’re alive, let’s forget

it after we’re gone! So, I don’t care to know.

A book you regret not finishing?

If I didn’t finish it, I didn’t enjoy it, so I definitely don’t regret it!

Who would you spend your last day on Earth with?

The living beings I truly love and feel for.

Was there anyone on Earth you wanted to punch in the face?

Oh, so many… corrupt politicians are high on the list.

What’s the one thing you’d like to take with you into the great beyond?

Nothing tangible. But all the memories of a great life!

Your last words on Earth would be?

“This was a great movie, looking forward to the next one.”